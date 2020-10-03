Highest Sales Growth in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Gaia Inc (GAIA, W, NFLX, AMZN, NTRI)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest sales growth.

Gaia Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 6,402.9%. Wayfair Inc- A is next with a sales growth of 3,965.7%. Netflix Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,241.0%.

Amazon.Com Inc follows with a sales growth of 3,079.6%, and Nutrisystem Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,777.6%.

