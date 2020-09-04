MySmarTrend
Highest Sales Growth in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of Raven Industries (RAVN, ROP, CSL, MMM, HON)

Written on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:44am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest sales growth.

Raven Industries ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,602.2%. Roper Technologi is next with a sales growth of 2,157.2%. Carlisle Cos Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,127.8%.

3M Co follows with a sales growth of 514.1%, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 313.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Honeywell Intl on March 25th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $127.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Honeywell Intl have risen 6.0%. We continue to monitor Honeywell Intl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

