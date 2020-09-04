Highest Sales Growth in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of Raven Industries (RAVN, ROP, CSL, MMM, HON)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest sales growth.

Raven Industries ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,602.2%. Roper Technologi is next with a sales growth of 2,157.2%. Carlisle Cos Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,127.8%.

3M Co follows with a sales growth of 514.1%, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 313.5%.

