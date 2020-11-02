MySmarTrend
Highest Sales Growth in the Household Products Industry Detected in Shares of Central Garden (CENT, CENTA, CHD, ENR, CLX)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:11am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest sales growth.

Central Garden ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,232.7%. Following is Central Garden-A with a sales growth of 1,232.7%. Church & Dwight ranks third highest with a sales growth of 810.5%.

Energizer Holdin follows with a sales growth of 743.5%, and Clorox Co rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 368.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Central Garden-A on August 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Central Garden-A have risen 18.0%. We continue to monitor Central Garden-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

