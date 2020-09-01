Highest Sales Growth in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Apple Hospitalit (APLE, RLJ, INN, HT, RHP)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Apple Hospitalit ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,898.1%. Following is Rlj Lodging Trus with a sales growth of 1,692.0%. Summit Hotel Pro ranks third highest with a sales growth of 874.4%.

Hersha Hospital follows with a sales growth of 677.4%, and Ryman Hospitalit rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 309.0%.

