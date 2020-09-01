Highest Sales Growth in the Health Care Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Icu Medical (ICUI, QDEL, ALGN, CERS, OSUR)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest sales growth.

Icu Medical ranks highest with a sales growth of 24,072.4%. Following is Quidel Corp with a sales growth of 4,495.8%. Align Technology ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,644.3%.

Cerus Corp follows with a sales growth of 3,068.4%, and Orasure Tech rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,031.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cerus Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cerus Corp in search of a potential trend change.