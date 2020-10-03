Highest Sales Growth in the Health Care Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Nevro Corp (NVRO, GKOS, ABMD, ABT, BABY)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest sales growth.
Nevro Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,296.2%. Glaukos Corp is next with a sales growth of 3,921.2%. Abiomed Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,333.6%.
Abbott Labs follows with a sales growth of 3,134.8%, and Natus Medical rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,118.1%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Natus Medical on July 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $26.30. Since that recommendation, shares of Natus Medical have risen 22.3%. We continue to monitor Natus Medical for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
