Highest Sales Growth in the General Merchandise Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Ollie'S Bargain (OLLI, DLTR, DG, TGT, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest sales growth.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,097.2%. Dollar Tree Inc is next with a sales growth of 736.7%. Dollar General C ranks third highest with a sales growth of 675.1%.

Target Corp follows with a sales growth of 343.0%, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 135.6%.

