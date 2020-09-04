Highest Sales Growth in the Gas Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Star Group L.P. (SGU, CPK, NJR, SJI, SPH)
Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest sales growth.
Star Group L.P. ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,676.7%. Chesapeake Util is next with a sales growth of 2,379.9%. New Jersey Res ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,061.3%.
South Jersey Ind follows with a sales growth of 1,992.9%, and Suburban Propane Partners LP rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,317.7%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Star Group L.P. on February 9th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.69. Since that call, shares of Star Group L.P. have fallen 22.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
