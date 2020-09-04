Highest Sales Growth in the Gas Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Star Group L.P. (SGU, CPK, NJR, SJI, SPH)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest sales growth.

Star Group L.P. ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,676.7%. Chesapeake Util is next with a sales growth of 2,379.9%. New Jersey Res ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,061.3%.

South Jersey Ind follows with a sales growth of 1,992.9%, and Suburban Propane Partners LP rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,317.7%.

