Highest Sales Growth in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry Detected in Shares of Moody'S Corp (MCO, MSCI, FDS, MKTX, NDAQ)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest sales growth.

Moody'S Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,664.4%. Msci Inc is next with a sales growth of 1,073.3%. Factset Research ranks third highest with a sales growth of 834.8%.

Marketaxess follows with a sales growth of 708.8%, and Nasdaq Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 663.2%.

