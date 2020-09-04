Highest Sales Growth in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry Detected in Shares of Fabrinet (FN, IPGP, MXWL, BHE, CTS)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest sales growth.
Fabrinet ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,543.1%. Ipg Photonics is next with a sales growth of 4,002.5%. Maxwell Tech Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 752.5%.
Benchmark Electr follows with a sales growth of 676.9%, and Cts Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 663.4%.
