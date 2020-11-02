MySmarTrend
Highest Sales Growth in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Rogers Corp (ROG, AVX, IIVI, LFUS, VSH)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:21am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest sales growth.

Rogers Corp ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,509.9%. Avx Corp is next with a sales growth of 1,903.1%. Ii-Vi Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,750.8%.

Littelfuse Inc follows with a sales growth of 1,565.8%, and Vishay Intertech rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,205.5%.

