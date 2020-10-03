Highest Sales Growth in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR, WIRE, PLUG, AMSC, GNRC)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest sales growth.

Vivint Solar Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 9,829.4%. Encore Wire is next with a sales growth of 2,375.2%. Plug Power Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,017.3%.

Amer Supercondtr follows with a sales growth of 1,612.3%, and Generac Holdings rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,578.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Generac Holdings. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Generac Holdings in search of a potential trend change.