Highest Sales Growth in the Education Services Industry Detected in Shares of Grand Canyon Edu (LOPE, BFAM, GHC, ABCD, STRA)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Grand Canyon Edu ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,154.1%. Following is Bright Horizons with a sales growth of 1,089.7%. Graham Holding-B ranks third highest with a sales growth of 443.0%.

Cambium Learning follows with a sales growth of 382.4%, and Strayer Educatio rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 312.0%.

