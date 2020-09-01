MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest Sales Growth in the Diversified Support Services Industry Detected in Shares of Healthcare Servs (HCSG, CPRT, CTAS, KAR, MGRC)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:20am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Healthcare Servs ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,942.0%. Copart Inc is next with a sales growth of 1,415.4%. Cintas Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,100.2%.

Kar Auction Serv follows with a sales growth of 977.4%, and Mcgrath Rentcorp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 895.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp on June 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $60.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp have risen 27.1%. We continue to monitor Mcgrath Rentcorp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest sales growth healthcare servs copart inc cintas corp kar auction serv mcgrath rentcorp

Ticker(s): HCSG CPRT CTAS KAR MGRC

Contact James Quinn