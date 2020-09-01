Highest Sales Growth in the Diversified REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Istar Inc (STAR, STOR, AHH, ALEX, GOOD)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Istar Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,921.4%. Following is Store Capital with a sales growth of 2,032.8%. Armada Hoffler P ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,717.8%.

Alexander & Bald follows with a sales growth of 980.6%, and Gladstone Commer rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 975.7%.

