Highest Sales Growth in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry Detected in Shares of Square Inc (SQ, SRT, BR, DST, GPN)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Square Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,895.2%. Startek, Inc. is next with a sales growth of 4,364.7%. Broadridge Finl ranks third highest with a sales growth of 4,299.6%.

Dst Systems Inc follows with a sales growth of 4,249.4%, and Global Payments rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,716.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Global Payments. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Global Payments in search of a potential trend change.