Highest Sales Growth in the Consumer Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Green Dot Corp-A (GDOT, ECPG, CACC, RM, ENVA)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest sales growth.

Green Dot Corp-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,384.3%. Following is Encore Capital G with a sales growth of 1,532.9%. Credit Acceptanc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,452.7%.

Regional Managem follows with a sales growth of 1,328.0%, and Enova Internatio rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,316.7%.

