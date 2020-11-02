Highest Sales Growth in the Construction Materials Industry Detected in Shares of Summit Materia-A (SUM, EXP, USCR, VMC, MLM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest sales growth.

Summit Materia-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,885.0%. Following is Eagle Materials with a sales growth of 1,447.3%. Us Concrete Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,437.1%.

Vulcan Materials follows with a sales growth of 828.4%, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 384.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Martin Mar Mtls and will alert subscribers who have MLM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.