Highest Sales Growth in the Construction Materials Industry Detected in Shares of Summit Materia-A (SUM, EXP, USCR, VMC, MLM)
Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest sales growth.
Summit Materia-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,885.0%. Following is Eagle Materials with a sales growth of 1,447.3%. Us Concrete Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,437.1%.
Vulcan Materials follows with a sales growth of 828.4%, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 384.5%.
