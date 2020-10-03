MySmarTrend
Highest Sales Growth in the Commodity Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Westlake Chemica (WLK, TROX, KRO, CCC, TSE)

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 2:51am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest sales growth.

Westlake Chemica ranks highest with a sales growth of 5,842.9%. Following is Tronox Ltd-Cl A with a sales growth of 2,971.7%. Kronos Worldwide ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,673.2%.

Calgon Carbon follows with a sales growth of 2,052.8%, and Trinseo Sa rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,968.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Trinseo Sa on November 18th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $41.90. Since that call, shares of Trinseo Sa have fallen 51.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

