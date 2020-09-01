Highest Sales Growth in the Commercial Printing Industry Detected in Shares of Cimpress Nv (CMPR, DLX, LABL, INWK, RRD)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest sales growth.
Cimpress Nv ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,942.7%. Following is Deluxe Corp with a sales growth of 630.0%. Multi-Color Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 602.5%.
Innerworkings In follows with a sales growth of 417.6%, and Rr Donnelley & S rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 156.0%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Innerworkings In on August 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Innerworkings In have risen 39.2%. We continue to monitor Innerworkings In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest sales growth cimpress nv deluxe corp multi-color corp innerworkings in rr donnelley & s