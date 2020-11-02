Highest Sales Growth in the Biotechnology Industry Detected in Shares of Concert Pharmace (CNCE, CLVS, AKBA, SRPT, PRTA)
Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest sales growth.
Concert Pharmace ranks highest with a sales growth of 8,259,597.7%. Clovis Oncology is next with a sales growth of 7,106,794.9%. Akebia Therapeut ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,149,504.9%.
Sarepta Therapeu follows with a sales growth of 275,157.7%, and Prothena Corp Pl rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 250,843.6%.
