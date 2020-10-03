Highest Sales Growth in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Amer Axle & Mfg (AXL, SUP, HZN, DAN, SRI)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest sales growth.

Amer Axle & Mfg ranks highest with a sales growth of 5,871.3%. Following is Superior Inds with a sales growth of 5,123.4%. Horizon Global ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,755.1%.

Dana Inc follows with a sales growth of 2,373.8%, and Stoneridge Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,845.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Amer Axle & Mfg on February 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.06. Since that call, shares of Amer Axle & Mfg have fallen 36.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.