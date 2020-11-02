MySmarTrend
Highest Sales Growth in the Alternative Carriers Industry Detected in Shares of Orbcomm Inc (ORBC, ZAYO, CCOI, VG, IRDM)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest sales growth.

Orbcomm Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,613.3%. Following is Zayo Group Holdi with a sales growth of 2,776.9%. Cogent Communica ranks third highest with a sales growth of 856.5%.

Vonage Holdings follows with a sales growth of 488.3%, and Iridium Communic rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 332.2%.

