Highest Sales Growth in the Airlines Industry Detected in Shares of Alaska Air Group (ALK, SAVE, CPA, ALGT, HA)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:16am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest sales growth.

Alaska Air Group ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,375.5%. Following is Spirit Airlines with a sales growth of 1,402.7%. Copa Holdin-Cl A ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,375.9%.

Allegiant Travel follows with a sales growth of 1,034.2%, and Hawaiian Holding rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,000.0%.

Ticker(s): ALK SAVE CPA ALGT HA

