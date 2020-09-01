Highest Sales Growth in the Airlines Industry Detected in Shares of Alaska Air Group (ALK, SAVE, CPA, ALGT, HA)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest sales growth.

Alaska Air Group ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,375.5%. Following is Spirit Airlines with a sales growth of 1,402.7%. Copa Holdin-Cl A ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,375.9%.

Allegiant Travel follows with a sales growth of 1,034.2%, and Hawaiian Holding rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,000.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hawaiian Holding on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Hawaiian Holding have risen 5.3%. We continue to monitor Hawaiian Holding for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.