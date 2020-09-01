MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest Sales Growth in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry Detected in Shares of Air Transport Se (ATSG, FDX, AAWW, EXPD, ECHO)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:14am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest sales growth.

Air Transport Se ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,893.1%. Fedex Corp is next with a sales growth of 1,976.4%. Atlas Air Worldw ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,722.3%.

Expeditors Intl follows with a sales growth of 1,349.5%, and Echo Global Logi rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,322.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Echo Global Logi and will alert subscribers who have ECHO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest sales growth air transport se fedex corp atlas air worldw expeditors intl echo global logi

Ticker(s): ATSG FDX AAWW EXPD ECHO

Contact Amy Schwartz