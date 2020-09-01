MySmarTrend
Highest Sales Growth in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Titan Intl Inc (TWI, AGCO, DE, TTC, LNN)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:36am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest sales growth.

Titan Intl Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,607.5%. Following is Agco Corp with a sales growth of 1,209.1%. Deere & Co ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,161.1%.

Toro Co follows with a sales growth of 472.4%, and Lindsay Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 30.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Titan Intl Inc on September 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Titan Intl Inc have risen 25.1%. We continue to monitor Titan Intl Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

