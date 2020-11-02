Highest Sales Growth in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Titan Intl Inc (TWI, AGCO, DE, TTC, LNN)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest sales growth.

Titan Intl Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,607.5%. Agco Corp is next with a sales growth of 1,209.1%. Deere & Co ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,161.1%.

Toro Co follows with a sales growth of 472.4%, and Lindsay Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 30.5%.

