Highest Sales Growth in the Aerospace & Defense Industry Detected in Shares of Keyw Holding Cor (KEYW, MRCY, TDY, KTOS, HEI)
Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest sales growth.
Keyw Holding Cor ranks highest with a sales growth of 5,331.4%. Following is Mercury Systems with a sales growth of 5,124.3%. Teledyne Tech ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,111.3%.
Kratos Defense & follows with a sales growth of 1,244.2%, and Heico Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,079.4%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Teledyne Tech on June 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $247.47. Since that recommendation, shares of Teledyne Tech have risen 45.9%. We continue to monitor Teledyne Tech for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest sales growth keyw holding cor mercury systems teledyne tech kratos defense & heico corp