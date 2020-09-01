Highest Sales Growth in the Aerospace & Defense Industry Detected in Shares of Keyw Holding Cor (KEYW, MRCY, TDY, KTOS, HEI)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest sales growth.

Keyw Holding Cor ranks highest with a sales growth of 5,331.4%. Following is Mercury Systems with a sales growth of 5,124.3%. Teledyne Tech ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,111.3%.

Kratos Defense & follows with a sales growth of 1,244.2%, and Heico Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,079.4%.

