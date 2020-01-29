Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Landstar System (LSTR, RRTS, JBHT, CAR, HTZ)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Landstar System ranks highest with a an RPE of $3.1 million. Roadrunner Trans is next with a an RPE of $448,000. Hunt (Jb) Trans ranks third highest with a an RPE of $304,000.

Avis Budget Grou follows with a an RPE of $290,000, and Hertz Global Hol rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $242,000.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Avis Budget Grou. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Avis Budget Grou in search of a potential trend change.