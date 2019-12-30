Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Microsoft Corp (MSFT, TIVO, SYMC, VMW, IMPV)
Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Microsoft Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $854,000. Following is Tivo Corp with a an RPE of $477,000. Symantec Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $410,000.
Vmware Inc-Cl A follows with a an RPE of $365,000, and Imperva Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $327,000.
