Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Microsoft Corp (MSFT, TIVO, SYMC, VMW, IMPV)

Written on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 2:25am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Microsoft Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $854,000. Following is Tivo Corp with a an RPE of $477,000. Symantec Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $410,000.

Vmware Inc-Cl A follows with a an RPE of $365,000, and Imperva Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $327,000.

