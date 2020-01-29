MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Specialty Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Marinemax Inc (HZO, WINA, DKS, TSCO, FIVE)

Written on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 2:18am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Marinemax Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $718,000. Following is Winmark Corp with a an RPE of $657,000. Dick'S Sporting ranks third highest with a an RPE of $558,000.

Tractor Supply follows with a an RPE of $527,000, and Five Below rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $473,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dick'S Sporting on August 22nd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $35.23. Since that recommendation, shares of Dick'S Sporting have risen 31.9%. We continue to monitor Dick'S Sporting for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest revenue per employee marinemax inc winmark corp :dks dick's sporting tractor supply five below

Ticker(s): HZO WINA TSCO FIVE

Contact David Diaz