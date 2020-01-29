MySmarTrend
Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Kraton Corp (KRA, NEU, SCL, FTK, CE)

Written on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 2:20am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Kraton Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.0 million. Newmarket Corp is next with a an RPE of $1.0 million. Stepan Co ranks third highest with a an RPE of $933,000.

Flotek Inds follows with a an RPE of $891,000, and Celanese Corp-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $859,000.

