Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Kraton Corp (KRA, NEU, SCL, FTK, CE)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Kraton Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.0 million. Following is Newmarket Corp with a an RPE of $1.0 million. Stepan Co ranks third highest with a an RPE of $933,000.
Flotek Inds follows with a an RPE of $891,000, and Celanese Corp-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $859,000.
