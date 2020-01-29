Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry Detected in Shares of H&R Block Inc (HRB, BID, ASCMA, CSV, SERV)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
H&R Block Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Following is Sotheby'S with a an RPE of $600,000. Ascent Capital-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $382,000.
Carriage Service follows with a an RPE of $230,000, and Servicemaster Gl rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $227,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sotheby'S and will alert subscribers who have BID in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee h&r block inc :bid sotheby's ascent capital-a carriage service servicemaster gl