Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Restaurants Industry Detected in Shares of Dineequity Inc (DIN, DNKN, WING, NATH, DPZ)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Dineequity Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.2 million. Following is Dunkin' Brands G with a an RPE of $846,000. Wingstop Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $781,000.

Nathans Famous follows with a an RPE of $577,000, and Domino'S Pizza rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $209,000.

