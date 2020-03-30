Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Prestige Brands (PBH, ANIP, HZNP, ENDP, AGN)
Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Prestige Brands ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.0 million. Ani Pharmaceutic is next with a an RPE of $1.1 million. Horizon Pharma P ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.0 million.
Endo Internation follows with a an RPE of $1.0 million, and Allergan Plc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $901,000.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Horizon Pharma P on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $34.73. Since that call, shares of Horizon Pharma P have fallen 20.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
