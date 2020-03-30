Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Prestige Brands (PBH, ANIP, HZNP, ENDP, AGN)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Prestige Brands ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.0 million. Ani Pharmaceutic is next with a an RPE of $1.1 million. Horizon Pharma P ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.0 million.

Endo Internation follows with a an RPE of $1.0 million, and Allergan Plc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $901,000.

