Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Paper Products Industry Detected in Shares of Clearwater (CLW, UFS, GLT, NP, SWM)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Clearwater ranks highest with a an RPE of $527,000. Domtar Corp is next with a an RPE of $520,000. Glatfelter ranks third highest with a an RPE of $387,000.

Neenah Paper Inc follows with a an RPE of $384,000, and Schweitzer-Maudu rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $281,000.

