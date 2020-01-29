Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry Detected in Shares of Ship Finance (SFL, STNG, DHT, NAT, GNRT)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ship Finance ranks highest with a an RPE of $34.6 million. Scorpio Tankers is next with a an RPE of $24.8 million. Dht Holdings Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $20.2 million.

Nordic American follows with a an RPE of $7.4 million, and Gener8 Maritime rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $6.0 million.

