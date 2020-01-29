Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry Detected in Shares of Valero Energy (VLO, PBF, INT, PSX, CVI)
Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Valero Energy ranks highest with a an RPE of $9.4 million. Pbf Energy Inc-A is next with a an RPE of $7.2 million. World Fuel Svcs ranks third highest with a an RPE of $6.9 million.
Phillips 66 follows with a an RPE of $6.4 million, and Cvr Energy Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $6.3 million.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Valero Energy and will alert subscribers who have VLO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee valero energy pbf energy inc-a world fuel svcs phillips 66 cvr energy inc