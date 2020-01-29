Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry Detected in Shares of ION Geophysical Corp (IO, SLCA, RES, RNET, HAL)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

ION Geophysical Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $687,000. Us Silica Holdin is next with a an RPE of $620,000. Rpc Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $495,000.

Rignet Inc follows with a an RPE of $419,000, and Halliburton Co rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $401,000.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Halliburton Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Halliburton Co in search of a potential trend change.