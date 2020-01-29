Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Essendant Inc (ESND, KNL, TILE, ACU, MLHR)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Essendant Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $783,000. Knoll Inc is next with a an RPE of $782,000. Interface Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $329,000.

Acme United Corp follows with a an RPE of $316,000, and Herman Miller rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $313,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Herman Miller and will alert subscribers who have MLHR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.