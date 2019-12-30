MySmarTrend
Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Office REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Franklin Street (FSP, CIO, EQC, DEA, PDM)

Written on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 2:13am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Franklin Street ranks highest with a an RPE of $6.9 million. City Office Reit is next with a an RPE of $6.6 million. Equity Commonwea ranks third highest with a an RPE of $5.5 million.

Easterly Governm follows with a an RPE of $4.6 million, and Piedmont Offic-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $4.1 million.

