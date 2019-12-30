Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Office REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Franklin Street (FSP, CIO, EQC, DEA, PDM)
Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Franklin Street ranks highest with a an RPE of $6.9 million. City Office Reit is next with a an RPE of $6.6 million. Equity Commonwea ranks third highest with a an RPE of $5.5 million.
Easterly Governm follows with a an RPE of $4.6 million, and Piedmont Offic-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $4.1 million.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Franklin Street and will alert subscribers who have FSP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee amex:fsp franklin street city office reit equity commonwea easterly governm piedmont offic-a