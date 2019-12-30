Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Multi-line Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Hartford Finl Sv (HIG, AFG, AIG, HMN, L)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Hartford Finl Sv ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.1 million. Amer Finl Group is next with a an RPE of $1.0 million. American Interna ranks third highest with a an RPE of $976,000.

Horace Mann Educ follows with a an RPE of $803,000, and Loews Corp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $774,000.

