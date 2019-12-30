Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Mortgage REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Chimera Inv Corp (CIM, AGNC, ANH, NLY, NYMT)
Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Chimera Inv Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $33.6 million. Agnc Investment is next with a an RPE of $32.5 million. Anworth Mortgage ranks third highest with a an RPE of $32.4 million.
Annaly Capital M follows with a an RPE of $25.5 million, and New York Mtge rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $25.0 million.
