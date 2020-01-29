Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry Detected in Shares of Ball Corp (BLL, CCK, SLGN, BERY, MYE)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ball Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $617,000. Following is Crown Holdings I with a an RPE of $375,000. Silgan Holdings ranks third highest with a an RPE of $347,000.

Berry Global Gro follows with a an RPE of $327,000, and Myers Inds Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $305,000.

