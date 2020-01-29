Highest Revenue Per Employee in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry Detected in Shares of Leidos Holdings (LDOS, SAIC, IT, BAH, CACI)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Leidos Holdings ranks highest with a an RPE of $324,000. Science Applicat is next with a an RPE of $287,000. Gartner Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $261,000.

Booz Allen Hamil follows with a an RPE of $247,000, and Caci Intl-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $238,000.

