Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Industrial REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Monmouth Real Es (MNR, TRNO, STAG, EGP, FR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Monmouth Real Es ranks highest with a an RPE of $9.0 million. Following is Terreno Realty C with a an RPE of $6.3 million. Stag Industrial ranks third highest with a an RPE of $4.4 million.

Eastgroup Prop follows with a an RPE of $4.1 million, and First Ind Realty rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $2.5 million.

