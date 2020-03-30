Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Industrial Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Park Ohio Hldgs (PKOH, BRSS, OFLX, MLI, GGG)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Park Ohio Hldgs ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.6 million. Global Brass & C is next with a an RPE of $851,000. Omega Flex Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $715,000.
Mueller Inds follows with a an RPE of $564,000, and Graco Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $481,000.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Global Brass & C on January 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.56. Since that recommendation, shares of Global Brass & C have risen 59.6%. We continue to monitor Global Brass & C for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee park ohio hldgs global brass & c omega flex inc mueller inds graco inc