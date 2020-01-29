Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of William Lyon-A (WLH, NWHM, TPH, KBH, TMHC)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
William Lyon-A ranks highest with a an RPE of $3.0 million. New Home Co Inc/ is next with a an RPE of $2.7 million. Tri Pointe Group ranks third highest with a an RPE of $2.4 million.
Kb Home follows with a an RPE of $2.3 million, and Taylor Morriso-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $2.1 million.
