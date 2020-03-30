Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Home Furnishings Industry Detected in Shares of Hooker Furniture (HOFT, TPX, FLXS, MHK, LEG)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Hooker Furniture ranks highest with a an RPE of $510,000. Following is Tempur Sealy Int with a an RPE of $383,000. Flexsteel Inds ranks third highest with a an RPE of $338,000.

Mohawk Inds follows with a an RPE of $250,000, and Leggett & Platt rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $182,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Flexsteel Inds on January 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $17.91. Since that call, shares of Flexsteel Inds have fallen 37.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.